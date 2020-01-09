Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan lauds Asim Riaz for standing up for girls and SLAMS Paras for underestimating women

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra refused to take the captaincy task forward and underestimated the women of the house. Asim Riaz stood up for the women. Gauahar Khan praised Asim and bashed Paras for the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each passing day. In last night’s episode, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz were left till the end in the captaincy task. Paras had been given a photo of Asim, Asim had ’s photo and Mahira had Paras’ photo. In the final round of the task, Paras refused to burn Asim’s photo despite Riaz telling him to do so. Paras went onto say that he doesn’t want to fight with girls (Rashami Desai) in the end and made a comment about women. This didn’t go down well with former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Asim Riaz too.

Taking to Twitter to express her displeasure over Paras’ comment on girls of the house, Gauahar slammed Chhabra and called him a ‘chauvinist.’ At the same time, also praised Asim for standing up for girls and defending them in front of Paras. Gauahar mentioned that Paras was so focussed on making Rashami lose in the captaincy task that he forgot to even play till the end. She claimed that Paras might be afraid of losing, hence he was the sole reason for captaincy task getting cancelled.

Gauahar tweeted, “What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls !” Slamming Paras further, Gauahar wrote, “Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr.”

What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the captaincy task was cancelled in the end by Bigg Boss and Mahira, Asim and Paras were punished. They were asked to do all the household chores without any help from housemates till Bigg Boss didn’t ask them to stop. Now, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for Asim, Paras and Mahira. Also, it needs to be seen if there is a captain in the house or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

