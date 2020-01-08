Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Sidharth Shukla twisting Shehnaaz arm; Says, 'Gill is encouraging it'

Gauahar Khan has finally reacted to the viral video where Sidharth Shukla is seen twisting Shehnaaz Gill's arm aggressively. Here's what she said.

Since yesterday afternoon, Twitterati is fuming with anger over Sidharth Shukla. Ask why? It is all because of a video that spread like wild fire on the internet where Shukla is seen showing his violent side toward Shehnaaz Gill. In the viral clip, Shukla is seen aggressively and mercilessly twisting Shehnaaz's arms as he pins her down on the ground. Not only this, his leg is placed on her stomach as he puts pressure on her and churns her stomach. A helpless Shehnaaz is seeing screaming in pain and shedding tears. However, Shukla did not leave her, until she cried in uber pain. Not to anyone's surprise, this clip has gone viral and has left many users and celebrities aghast. Many have slammed and lashed out at the makers for keeping mum about such viloence.

Now, Gauhar Khan, who has been extremely vocal about the aggression, love and drama in the Bigg Boss 13 house, has finally taken to Twitter to react on the viral video where Sidharth Shukla is seen twisting Shehnaaz Gill's arm aggressively. Replying to a Twitter user, who said that the act is completely appalling, dehumanizing and misogynistic, Gauahar said that she totally agrees with his views. However, she added that if the episodes are to be taken into consideration, Shehnaaz is encouraging such behaviour in most ways. Shehnaaz has been slapping Shukla in the last episode, and then again she was seen hugging him. She further opined that a person's respect is in their own hands. 'Why allow anyone to play with it?', asked Gauahar.

Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow any1 ??? https://t.co/AlmA23y1Ol — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

In a following tweet she took a dig at people calling their relationship fun and cute. Recalling Shehnaaz's words and actions to convince Sidharth when he gets upset with her, she slammed her and said that Shehnaaz is proving that she has no respect for herself. Gauhar further added that slapping and throwing chappal is also wrong then. However, she strongly mentioned that she does NOT agree with anything that Sidharth is doing in the viral clip.

Fun Fun Cute Cute.... She’s said things like main tere pair ke side sone ko bhi taiyyaar hoon ,!!! Ure showing that ure not respecting urself !Phir jab haath Khulta hai , toh chappal phekna bhi toh galat hai !! Not that I agree with anything that the gentleman in the clip does — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

In another tweet, Gauahar said that she will support and respect Shehnaaz Gill, if she doesn't go back to Shukla and accepts his bad behaviour. However, if Sana is really hurt and still goes back to Shukla to convince him again, then she will not back her. She further pointed out to the morality of the season saying that it does not exist at all.

Yes only if she doesn’t go back to him sayin aaaah aaaaah aise kyun Attitude de raha hai ???? Then I will respect her ! But if she’s really hurt n goes back to saying shukla kuch bhi karle main uske saath hoon , then I’m sorry ! In any case the moral compass of this season is https://t.co/L7DuSNceHW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla should be removed for such action? Or do you think the matter is blown out of proportion? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

