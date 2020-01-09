Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shehnaaz Gill for patching up with Sidharth Shukla

Gauahar Khan lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill for patching up with Sidharth Shukla after their ugly fight. Here's what she said.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are touted to be one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. But, the duo recently went through a rough patch as they fought like cats and dogs. While Sidharth tried to poke fun at Shehnaaz, she got mighty upset with him calling her jealous of Mahira Sharma and threw a fit. Though Shehnaaz got calm after Arti Singh intervened, the angry young man decided to show tantrums and not talk to Punjab Ki . Well, but we all know that the two cannot really stay away for a long time. After loads of drama and convincing, they have finally sorted out their differences and patched up again.

They were seen spending quality time together but Sidharth also showered his love on Shehnaz. He hugged her and pampered her like a baby. Seeing them jump back together with oodles of love, SidNaaz fans went crazy and couldn't stop rooting for them on social media. But, there was someone who is very unhappy with Shehnaaz again going back to Shukla after the ugly fight. We're talking about Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. Yes, the beautiful diva isn't quite impressed with Sana's bond with Sid.

She took to her Twitter handle to express her disappointment with Shehnaaz's move toward Shukla. Lashing out at Gill she asked, 'Aisa kaunsa ehsaan hai yaar ?' Not only this Gauahar also advised Shehnaaz to have some self respect. Well, Gauahar's anger comes after a video of Sidharth Shukla aggressively twisting arms and putting pressure on her stomach as she cries in pain. Yesterday, Gauahar had clearly mentioned that she will respect and support Shehnaaz only if she doesn't got back to Sid after his insensitivity toward her.

Aisa kaunsa ehsaan hai yaar ???? Have some self respect shehnaz!!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

Yes only if she doesn’t go back to him sayin aaaah aaaaah aise kyun Attitude de raha hai ???? Then I will respect her ! But if she’s really hurt n goes back to saying shukla kuch bhi karle main uske saath hoon , then I’m sorry ! In any case the moral compass of this season is https://t.co/L7DuSNceHW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Gauahar Khan is right for lashing out at Shehnaaz? Also, what are your thoughts on SidNaaz's bond? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

