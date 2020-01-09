Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says if not Asim, she wants Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz to win the show

In an interview, Himanshi Khurana said that if not Asim then she would want Shehnaaz Gill to win the show

Amongst all the wild card entrants that entered Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana was one contestant who grabbed eyeballs for her connection with Asim Riaz. That’s right! Post Himanshi’s entry into the house, she instantly built up a rapport with Asim and Shefali Jariwala and the trio was always seen together on the show. Sadly, due to less votes, Himanshi got evicted from the house, but before leaving the house, we saw Asim confess his feelings for her. Now ever since Himanshi Khurana has left the house, she has been rooting for Asim.

Now during a recent interview, when Himanshi was asked as to how has her life changed post Bigg Boss, she had said that since she got evicted suddenly, she didn’t know what was happening outside. “While I was amazed at the kind of love that was being showered on my friendship with Asim and Shefali, it was shocking to see my closeness with Asim being taken so negatively by a section.”

Now during a recent episode, we saw Paras Chhabra telling Shehnaaz Gill that she is jealous of Mahira Sharma and post this comment, Shehnaaz had said that if she has to be jealous of someone, it would be someone like Himanshi and not Paras Chhabra or Mahira Sharma.

Reacting to this, Himanshi said that she felt really good and if not Asim Riaz, then she would really want Shehnaaz Gill to win the show. “I don’t know. The way the show is going right now, I have my doubts. But if it’s purely on the basis of personality and the growth of that person, then Asim deserves it. And in case he cannot, I hope Shehnaaz wins the show. She is really playing an entertaining game.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan lauds Asim Riaz for standing up for girls and SLAMS Paras for underestimating women

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli to make Vishal Aditya Singh jealous; WATCH

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dance on Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge makes fans root for them

Credits :Indian Express

Read More