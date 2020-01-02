Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek is proud of sister Arti Singh; RECOUNTS how fans recognise him as her brother

Krushna Abhishek is proud of sister and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has ditched the format of locking commoners and celebs as with this season, the makers decided to rope in only celebs. From Sidharth Shukla, , Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh to Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and others, a host of B-town celebs are, as we speak, locked inside the house. From fighting over captaincy to nominations and rationing, the Bigg Boss13 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play the game in their stride.

Now we all know that Arti Singh is the sister of The Kapil Sharma Show’s fame Krushna Abhishek and often, Krushna takes to social media to praise his sister for her journey in the Bigg Boss house and today, a proud Krushna posted a photo with Arti and praised Arti and recounted how he feels proud when fans who meet him at airport and shows address his as Arti’s brother. Alongside the photo, Krushna wrote, “Such a proud feeling now days was in Delhi a guy came up to me and said "Arti s brother na “felt really good. At airports on shows every one taking about her. "Sir watching Arti she s doing well"ladies coming up to me and saying "we really love Arti "such a proud feeling for a bro #bigboss….”

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh is playing the game independently and often, Arti has been tagged as the weakest contestant in the show, however, despite being nominated every week, Arti’s fans save her from eviction. In the show, when Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla had a fallout wherein Sidharth was rude with her, Krushna had penned a note for his sister asking her to play the game with dignity and stay away from people who don’t respect her.

Credits :Instagram

