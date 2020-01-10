Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli calls Mahira Sharma 'bade hothon waali'; Asim Riaz calls her the 'best girl'

Madhurima Tuli and Mahira Sharma again got into a verbal fight and ended up calling names to each other. Here's what happened.

The tags and names you get in the Bigg Boss house more or less you stay with you forever. This is what is happening with Bigg Boss 13 Mahira Sharma. We all remember how Hindustani Bhau called Mahira a, 'bade honthon waali ladki chipkali'. Since then, many others including Shefali Jariwala and have mocked Mahira for her lips and physical features. And now this insensitive topic has again come up as another contestant took a dig at Mahira's big lips in the latest episode. Yes, we're talking about Madurima Tuli.

All this started as a normal conversation, where inmates were sitting in the living area and chilling together. Mahira started a conversation and asked everyone about saving each other's name in their cell phones. First she asked Asim and they had a laugh over it. Then, she told Madhurima that she would save her name as 'sleeping queen'. This does not go down well with Madhu, who retaliates saying that she will save her (Mahira) name as 'bade honthon waali ladki'.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Paritosh Tripathi takes a dig at Sidharth Shukla for repeating his clothes; WATCH

Upon hearing this Mahira gets tad dissapointed and asks her not to mock her physical appearance. Mahira goes onto say that even has warned everyone to not body-shame anyone. Thus, a normal conversation turns into a huge fight as the two start shouting at each other. They enter into an ugly war of words. But, none of the boys get involved. However, after sometime, Asim Riaz tries to calm the situation and fools around with anyone. He tries to pamper Mahira and tells her that she is the best girl in the BB 13 house. Asim even asks Paras to repeat his compliments for her.

But, Madhu does not like all this and screams at Asim. She asks him to laugh on himself and the latter takes it seriously. He approaches the mirror and starts laughing at himself. Everyone around bursts into laughter and Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai also enjoy the fun banter. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More