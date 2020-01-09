Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mother SLAMS Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma for targeting her daughter

Madhurima Tuli's mother recently came out in support of her daughter and lashed out Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma for purposely poking her. Here's what she said.

Madhurima Tuli entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild-card contestant and took the house by storm. Since her entry, she became the talk-of-the-town for her equation with ex flame Vishal Aditya Singh, who is also locked inside the controversial house. From her fights with Vishal to her nok-jhok with Shehnaaz Gill to her recent fun banter with Sidharth Shukla, the actress has grabbed many eyeballs. She also got into an ugly war of words with Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma, who accused her of not doing house duties and sitting idle always. This heated up the atmosphere.

Now, Madhurima Tuli's mother, has come out to speak for her daughter and give the housemates a taste of their own medicine. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Madhurima's mom lashed out at Mahira and Shefali saying, 'Mahira has refused to do the chores at least 10 times until now, and now she is trying to school my daughter over duties. I don't know why inmates point fingers at my daughter for not contributing the the house duties. May be that is their way of pulling her down and demeaning her. Thus, whenever Madhu refuses to do a certain work, they start targeting her and make mountain out of a molehill.'

When asked about the tag 'Kaamchor' that housemates have given Madhu, her mother opined, 'Madhu is not a kaamchor, she rather works very hard and does all the household chores. However, the manner in which Shefali and Mahira give orders, is what might anger her and she refuses to do it. If they ask her lovingly, I know she will not refuse at all.' Defending her she stated that in every episode Madhurima is seen cleaning the dishes.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's sister in law Kashmera Shah WARNS fans to stop sending hate messages

For the uninitiated, in a recent episode, Shefali asked Madhu to wash a utensil as she wanted to make chappatis. To which

the latter replied saying, 'It is just one, and you can do it yourself. Later, when Mahira asked her to do another work, she again refused to do. They called her 'Kaamchor' and highlighted her lethargic attitude toward work.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Madhurima is not doing any work in the house? Also, what are your thoughts on Vishal and Madhu's equations? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fan gets her name inked on wrist; Her REACTION is unmissable



Credits :Spotboye

Read More