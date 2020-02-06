Bigg Boss 13: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he will not participate in Salman Khan's show

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, television actor Nakuul Mehta expressed his opinion on the popular reality show and said that he feels the show is ridiculous and problematic.

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on Indian television and with the thirteenth season raking a good TRP, its success knows no limit. Every year, while the show comes with a new season, several celebrities are speculated to be a part of the show and the contestants, undoubtedly, become a household name in no time. However, there is one television actor who doesn’t seem to be interested in the fame coming through this popular reality show. We are talking Nakuul Mehta who recently expressed his views about Bigg Boss 13.

During his recent interview with Zoom Tv, Nakuul stated that he feels the reality show is quite problematic. Explaining his point of view, the Ishqbaaz actor he can’t be aggressive as the contestants in the house. “It is ridiculous, I think it's ridiculous. It's problematic. My moral barometers shouldn't apply to somebody else. I feel each of us are adults, each of us is educated, we have to apply our own moral conduct to is this the kind of stuff we want to encourage. Mera jo barometer, na bolta hain. Jab mein Ishqbaaz kar raha tha, initially it had a violent streak and aggressive streak. I had a problem even with a fictional character. And playing a real character is absolutely unthinkable,” Nakuul was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the renowned television actor is busy basking in the success of his web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend and is looking forward to grabbing the opportunities that will challenge him as an actor.

Credits :Zoom TV

