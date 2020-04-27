Bigg Boss 13: Not just Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla are also not a part of the Whatsapp group

Well, Bigg Boss 13 continues to be in the news and something that has been the topic of discussion constantly is their Whatsapp group. And now, we have an update on Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about seasons in the history of the show and the same was witnessed on multiple occasions as it received an additional extension. And well, the season has also kept its contestants in the news constantly and for various reasons. Something that has always had the attention of fans ever since it was mentioned is the Whatsapp Group that the contestants have and what goes on in the group.

And well, now that there isn't much that has been revealed on that front, it was recently revealed that Asim Riaz is not a part of that group. Recently, Vikas Pathak went on to reveal how Asim not being a part of the group is no big deal and that people who regularly talk are the ones involved. That is when he also added how apart from him, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are also not a part of the group if we come to think about it.

Well, when the conversation about Whatsapp group first came in, something that had everyone's attention was who are a part of it and what do the conversations look like, none the less, as it turns out, many people are not there in the group and it is more about people who interact regularly. Who else do you think would probably not be a part of this group of Bigg Boss 13? Drop your comments below.

