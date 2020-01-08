Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra REFUSES to support Rashami Desai for captaincy and angers Asim Riaz

The Bigg Boss 13 housemates will again try to get the captaincy task cancelled, and this time Bigg Boss will announce a strict punishment for the culprits. Here's what happened.

The race for captaincy has again begun in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The power to choose the next captain has been given to the housemates. But, as we all know, nothing in this controversial house can go smoothly, without any twists and turns. And this will be followed in the upcoming episode of the show. However, this time, when Bigg Boss gives the inmates a chance to eliminate someone from the captaincy race, their actions will leave Bigg Boss angered and they will have to face the repercussions.

In the promo video, we can see that housemates are fighting for the captaincy race. Bigg Boss has ordered them to burn the photo of the contestant, who they don't want to see as the next captain of the house. While Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and others are seen using the power well, Paras Chhabra takes the wrong route. He refuses to cast his vote until Asim Riaz does not burn Rashami's photo. However, Asim Riaz asks Paras to go ahead, but he stays adamant on his stand. This angers Asim Riaz and he accuses Paras of not wanting to make Rashami the captain. Paras agrees to it and both enter into a war of words.

Well, this was Paras' plan to get the task cancelled, just like he does every time. But this time, Bigg Boss does not leave the housemates actions unnoticed and announces that anyone who is involved in getting the task scrapped out will be punished. Though the punishment by Bigg Boss is not revealed in the promo, we wonder what it will be. Upon hearing all this, Shehnaaz Gill, who has again flipped and changed sides with Rashami dances in happiness and mocks Paras, while Mahira Sharma looks tad upset with BB's decision.

It would be interesting to see what happens next and who becomes the next captain of the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think should become the next captain? Let us know in the comment section below.

