Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's ex GF Akanksha Puri roped in for another show post Vighnaharta Ganesh

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's ex-flame Akanksha Puri has reportedly bagged a new role as Draupadi in the show RadhaKrishn. Read further for more details.

Just like previous seasons, the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss 13 has also received tremendous response from the audiences. By far it is considered to be one of the most successful seasons in the history of the reality show. The news and gossips related to its contestants continue to make headlines and pique our interests. Paras Chhabra is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 who made a lot of headlines owing to his proximity with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma.

Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri was quite upset about this and had expressed the same in her interviews. Anyways, the two of them have now ended their estranged relationship after the end of Bigg Boss 13. As per the latest reports, Akanksha has now been roped in for RadhaKrishn which is currently one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television and is faring well at the TRP charts. She has been reportedly roped in to play the role of Draupadi in the show.

Check out this still shared by Akanksha from her show Vighnaharta Ganesh below:

Kinshuk Vaidya who is popular for his stellar performances in shows like Karn Sangini will be reportedly playing the role of Arjun in the same. Interestingly, Akanksha is already a part of another mythological drama, Vighnaharta Ganesh. Talking about Paras Chhabra, he is currently on the lookout for a prospective bride in the new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. As for Akanksha, she has also moved on and had removed the tattoo bearing Paras’ name in her hand sometime back.

(ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra compares Sanjjanaa Galrani to his ex GF Akanksha Puri; Here's Why)

Credits :India Forums

Read More