Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri wants Sidharth Shukla to date Shehnaaz Gill

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri recently shared her views on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry. Here's what she has to say about SidNaaz.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are making heads turn with their cute camaraderie since day one of the Bigg Boss 13. Their cute chemistry and banter is loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. Their fans love them so much that they have even given the couple a name, ‘SidNaaz.’ While some feel that their bond is pure, others feel that they are faking it for the camera. However, their journey has not been a smooth ride. They have had their share of ups and downs. They've fought, abused each other and sometimes even gone days without talking to each other, but they've always bounced back.

Well, even after so much, the SidNaaz drama doesn't need to stop. In the latest promo, we can also see Shehnaaz Gill confessing having feelings for Sidharth Shukal. She tells him that 'I have feelings for you and cannot stay without you.' While some are not really liking SidNaaz love angle, others are enjoying their oh-so-cute moments. Paras Chhabhra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri falls in the latter category. The actress recently shared her views on SidNaaz chemistry in the BB 13 house on social media. She took to her Twitter handle and mentioned that if Sidharth and Shehnaaz start seeing (dating) each other, she will be the most happiest.

Take a look at Akanksha's cute post for SidNaaz here:

If Sidharth and Shehnaz date each other I will be the happiest as a friend and as a viewer #bigboss13 #ColorsTV #SidNaazForever — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 7, 2020

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Akanksha Puri were rumoured to be dating each other two years ago. However, both of them rubbished such rumours. What are your thoughts on SidNaaz's chemistry? Do you think they will make a good pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra REFUSES to support Rashami Desai for captaincy and angers Asim Riaz

Credits :Twitter

Read More