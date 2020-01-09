Bigg Boss 13: Paritosh Tripathi takes a dig at Sidharth Shukla for repeating his clothes; WATCH

TRP Mama aka Paritosh Tripathi will be seen poking fun at Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13. Here's what will happen.

After a week full of fights and drama, it is time for some masti and laughter in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, the BB 13 house that is always heated with anger, will today be filled with loads of humour and with as ace comedian Paritosh Tripathi aka TRP mama will grace the show. He will enter the house to meet the contestants and host a fun-filled comedy night with him. With his amazing sense of humour, he will add some strokes of laughter and also bring out the hidden comedy talent of the inmates.

The makers recently gave us a sneak peek into the entertainment that will happen in tonight's episode. In the promo video, we can see TRP mama taking a dig at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. He is heard saying, 'I've seen Shehnaaz Gill always demanding attention from Sidharth Shukla and asks her to compliment her on her clothes and style. But, the irony is she is asking this to a person who is constantly seen repeating his outfits and has survived in just a t-shirt and shorts.' Paritosh's funny jibe on Sidharth left everyone laughing their hearts out as they agreed with his opinions. Well, this also showed a playful side of our beloved #SidNaaz.

Not only Sidharth, but Paritosh spread the magic of his humour and poked fun at almost everyone.Well, it is a very interesting twist that the makers have brought in. After all the burning fights this, 'Bigg Boss 13 comedy nights' comes as a breath of fresh air and will surely lighten up the mood inside the house. Are you excited to watch today's episode, and see how housemates react to them being a topic of TRP mama's jokes? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: SidNaaz fans can't stop gushing as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back together



Credits :Instagram

Read More