Bigg Boss 13: Post getting beau Paras Chhabra's name inked, Akanksha Puri gets a new tattoo; Check it out

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has got inked again, but this time it is not here boyfriends name. Find out here.

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has been making the headlines ever since her beau has participated in Bigg Boss 13. From supporting him to slamming him for his closeness with Mahira Sharma, the actress has left no stone unturned to grab eyeballs. She is also ardently following the season and sharing her opinions about the housemates actively on social media. But this time, not BB 13, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress is garnering the limelight for something else that will leave you surprised.

Akanksha has again got herself inked. Yes, the pretty face has again made a tattoo, but this it is not related to Paras Chhabra. She had already had a tattoo of lotus on her lower back, which she recently got re-framed and redesigned into wings. She announced to her fans that she is getting inked again on her Instagram story, and many thought that it will be something for Paras. But to everyone's surprise, it wasn't. The wings are huge and beautiful.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse trends #WeWatchBBForAsim as they hail Asim Riaz for coming across strong

Talking to Times of India about her new design, Akanksha revealed that she already had a tattoo and had gone for a touch-up to the studio, but then she decided to redesign it. Sharing her happiness she opined, I've added wings to the lotus because it's my time to fly.'

Well, we wonder if this has anything to do with Paras Chhabra. Previously, in a cryptic post, she took a dig at Paras' closeness with Mahira and hinted toward dating. She wrote, 'if someone's 3-year-old love can change for a 3-month-old love, then it is better that the person (referring to Paras) go with someone else only.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

Read More