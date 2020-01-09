Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels Paras Chhabra is Sidharth Shukla's chela, Vishal agrees

Bigg Boss 13 will have a guest in the house in the form of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and well, he sure will have a fun time with the contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss 13 is 100 plus days into this season, and yet, little seems to have changed in the house as tasks continue getting aborted, fights continue to happen, and continues to bash the housemates every single weekend. Well, certain equations inside the house have undergone a major change, and one such equation happens to be that of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. They were called the Ram Lakshman of the house, and yet, here they are now, fighting over every single thing.

Well, while their bond has gone for a total toss, there is a new entry into the equations as Paras Chhabra has not switched his side to that of Sidharth, despite being someone who was completely against him at the beginning of the game. However, Paras and Sidharth have now become buddies and well, it looks like Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the guest in the house in tonight's episode won't be able to resist giving it back to Paras, as he goes on to call him Sidharth's chela in front of Vishal Aditya Singh. He also highlights how someone who called Asim a chela has now himself become one.

Check out the video of Haarsh Limbachiyaa right here:

Well, with Haarsh and comedian Paritosh visiting the housemates today, we are sure in for a major treat because both of them are sure to bring about fun time on the show, thereby making everyone laugh and adding some high spirits to the game.

Credits :Instagram

