Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula feels Paras is doing nothing in show; Calls Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim as Top 3

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula feels Paras Chhabra is doing nothing in the show

We all know that Prince Narula won season 9 of Bigg Boss, and it goes without saying that Prince is an avid Bigg Boss lover and follows every season of the show. Now talking about Bigg Boss 13, Prince Narula feels that his Splitsville co-contestant Paras Chhabra who is currently locked inside the house is doing nothing on the show. During a recent interview, when Prince was quizzed about Paras’s journey on the show, the king of reality shows had said that Paras has no journey and he has been doing nothing on the show. “He is still thinking he is in Splitsvilla and all he wants is ‘ki ladkiyon se bani rahe bas’ (he doesn’t want to upset any female contestant). He thinks, by doing this, he will go ahead in the show. He is not playing the game from the front,” shared Prince.

However, according to Prince, Paras is way better than others who are hardly visible on the show. When Prince was asked to name the top 3 contestants that he would want to make it to the Top 3, Prince opted Paras out of the list and instead picked Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Shehnaaz Gill as the top 3 contenders. “I think Sana (Shehnaaz Gill), Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be the top three contenders for the trophy of Bigg Boss 13,” shared Prince.

Talking about the show, the latest contestant who got evicted from the show was Shefali Bagga and as we speak, Shehnaaz Gill is upset with Sidharth Shukla because he keeps tagging her as jealous.

Credits :Indian Express

