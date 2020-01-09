Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai praises Sidharth Shukla; Says 'He is a very nice person'

In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai tag Sidharth Shukla as a nice person. Watch!

The gharwale locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house have spent close to 100 odd days inside the BB house, and as we speak, the show is still a month or so away from its finale. Every day, Bigg Boss introduces new tasks and activities inside the house to keep the gharwale engaged- while some tasks are fun, most of them result in massive arguments and fights inside the house. Now, in the latest captaincy task, since Asim, Paras and Mahira Sharma failed to come to a conclusion, therefore, Bigg Boss, as part of punishment, directed all three of them to do all the ghar ka duties.

In today’s episode, we will see Super Dancer host, Paritosh enter the house and during a fun task, titled Comedy Club, we will see , as part of the task, say that Sidharth Shukla is a very nice man. In the said video, we can see Rashami standing on stage and saying, ‘Sidharth tum buhut ache admi ho,’ and hearing this, Sidharth gets up and takes a bow. Post that, everyone cracks up when Rashami Desai says ‘Joke khatam’.

Last week, Shefali Bagga got evicted from the house and this week, as part of nominations task, all the gharwale get nominated for eliminations. It will be interesting to see as to who will get eliminated from the house this week? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

