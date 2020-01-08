Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz admits to Sidharth Shukla she has feelings for him as he REFUSES to talk to her

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen trying to persuade Sidharth Shukla after their fight. Shehnaaz will admit her feelings for him and will try to make up post their fight. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13’s most popular duos is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their fans love their banter and have now given them the name of ‘SidNaaz.’ However, in the previous episode, Shehnaaz changed sides after Sidharth had previously called her ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. Since then, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were not talking to each other. In the last episode, Shehnaaz even changed her bed as Sidharth had gone outside to sleep on the sofa. Now, in the upcoming episode, we can expect more ‘SidNaaz’ drama in the house.

In a preview promo of tonight’s episode, we get to see Shehnaaz lying next to Sidharth on the same bed and confessing to him her feelings for him. Shehnaaz says, ‘merko tere saath feelings. Main tere bina nahi reh sakti.’ Sidharth gets up from the bed and leaves the bedroom. Shehnaaz is then seen asking how to coax Sidharth. Rashami says she doesn’t know. Shehnaaz keeps running behind Sidharth and then the two sit down to talk in the living room area.

Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that she is not fake with him and everything has happened naturally. Sidharth asks her if she is in love with him. Shehnaaz laughs and replies, ‘Pagal Hai Kya.?’ Post this, they both are seen laughing. Well, seeing the same, fans of ‘SidNaaz’ would be hoping that the duo reconciles their differences and make up again. Since the beginning, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute banter has impressed fans and often their fans trend #SidNaaz to express their love for them. Whether Sidharth talks to Shehnaaz or not, it remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

