Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli to make Vishal Aditya Singh jealous; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla will continue flirting with Madhurima Tuli in a bid to make Vishal Aditya Singh jealous. Here's what will happen.

Sidharth Shukla is not only the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13, but also the most desirable man of the house. Ask why? Well, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has flirted with almost all the females of BB 13. From Devoleena Bhhatacharjee to her rival , the actor has shown his flirty nature with everyone. And in the recent episodes, he is on a streak to show his witty and lovable side. Now, he is busy flaunting his flirtatious side to Madhurima Tuli. Yes, Sid is busy teasing and goofing around with Vishal Aditya Singh's former flame.

In the latest promo released by the makers, we see Sidharth following Madhu everywhere she goes to tease her. He shows off his prankster side to annoy her. While Madhu is relaxing on her bed, Sid approaches her and lovingly caresses her and leaves the room laughing. Madhu wakes up to Sid's action and jokingly replies, 'I know you love me and cannot avoid me.' All the housemates present in the bedroom area also wake up in a fit of laughter.

Sid again comes to talk to Madhu again and tells she doesn't close her eyes because she cannot keep him out of her sight. This cute nok-jhok continues as Madhu tells him that, 'First I will come close to you and then you will.' To which Sid replies, 'This closeness between us will make someone else jealous (indirectly referring to Vishal Aditya Singh). But, this does not stop there as Madhu opines that she is a bad girl. Upon which, Sid tells, 'If you want to be a good girl, get yourself a bad boy.' Everyone bursts into laughter and Vishal is seen fuming with jealousy.

Well, we're totally enjoying SidMa's cute and flirty banter. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla is flirting with Madhurima Tuli to make Vishal Aditya Singh jealous? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

