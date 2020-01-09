Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai schools Shehnaaz Gill for being obsessed with Sidharth Shukla

In the latest episode, we saw that Rashami Desai schools Shehnaaz Gill for being obsessed with Sidharth Shukla. Read on!

It has been almost 100 days since the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are locked inside the house, and with every passing day, the contestants and their fights are getting murkier over captaincy tasks, household duties, and nominations. Now whenever we talk about Bigg Boss 13, it always happens that the conversation starts and ends with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and in the recent few episodes, we saw that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were not talking to each other and as always, when Shehnaaz goes to talk to Sid, he asks her to stay away from him.

In the episodes, we are shown that Sidharth asks Shehnaz Gill to change her bed more than once, but when she does not pay heed, Sid sleeps in the garden area. The next day, Shehnaaz was seen talking to and Asim, and was seen telling Rashami that Sid has a lot of attitude. Later, we see Rashami Desai telling Shehnaaz Gill that while she is not aware of the bond that she shares with Sidharth, but Rashami feels that since there is a huge age gap between Sid and Shehnaaz, therefore she should give him space and he will be fine and would come back to her.

Knowing Shehnaaz, she continued to cry over Sidharth the entire day and that is when Rashami Desai was seen scolding Shehnaz in front of Madhurima Tuli. In the episode, we can see Rashami telling Shehnaz Gill that she entered the show alone and therefore, she should not cry over the fact that she will breakdown if Sidharth doesn’t talk to her because she came in the show alone and she is strong enough to survive alone. We all know that Shehnaaz is super attached to Sidharth and when Sid refuses to talk to her, Sana tells Arti that now since Sidharth and the team would go against her, thus she does not wish to continue with Bigg Boss 13.

