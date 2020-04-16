Bigg Boss 13 rerun gets REPLACED by Dance Deewane; Here's why Salman Khan's show failed

Here's why Bigg Boss 13's re-run on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown could not garner much attention and eventually got replaced.

When the re-run of Bigg Boss 13 was announced amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the show's fans couldn't contain their excitement. They were yearning to see their favourite BB 13 contestants on-screen again. However, as sad as it may seem, the re-run has been called off. Yes, episodes of the 'tedha' season have been stopped from airing. The show is now replaced by 'Dance Deewan'. Considering the popularity of BB 13, the makers were confident that it will create magic once again and thus had decide to re-telecast it during the lockdown.

However, unlike what was assumed, BB 13's return could not garner much attention and failed to hook the audience. As a result, the show was abruptly discontinued from April 13. Yes, within around twenty days, the hosted show was pulled off. It started airing again from March 23 in the 10 pm slot. Now, the controversial show has been dancing reality show 'Dance Deewane Season 1.'

Talking about the failure of the show during its comeback, a source revealed to the Times of India that the viewership was not the same as its original run. The report stated BB 13 had enjoyed massive following some months back and thus was brought back. But, things did not turn out the same way this time around. The source said that the preferences of viewers keep changing. So, the channel is trying to understand what the audiences want to watch. He added that BB 13 was aired as an experiment and in the coming time many old shows like Balika Vadhu will return to the small screen.

Sidharth Shukla, , and Shehnaaz Gill had previously revealed to Pinkvilla that they did not catch up all the episode but caught a glimpse or two. For the unversed, Dance Dewaane 1 was hosted by , while , Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges. What are your thoughts on the same? What do you think might have gone wrong with BB 13 this time? Let us know in the comment section below.

