Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan on the BB15: To copy our season, they are creating fake fights, drama & love story

Actor Arhaan Khan was quite popular in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He came to the limelight due to his relationship with Rashami Desai and his personal life. Arhaan Khan is an avid watcher of the show and has been following the present season as well. He recently shared his opinion with Etimes, on the present season and on Vishal Kotian being compared to him.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, he said, “I feel this is a very thanda season so far. It feels that everyone is copying season 13. In trying to copy our season they are creating fake fights, drama, and love stories! It looks like Jay Bhanushali wants to copy Sidharth Shukla and he isn't playing his own game. Then the love story between Miesha (Iyer)and Ieshaan (Sehgaal) is absolutely fake and even the audience is saying that, not just me. I feel Vishaal Kotian is different from the other contestants and is also playing well. Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are real and I like Karan the most on the show so far."

He was also asked about his opinion on Praras Chhabra’s earlier tweet about comparing him to Vishal Kotian in Bigg Boss 15. He said, ““#vishalkotian from #BB15 kis kis ko Arhaan khan laga?” To this, Arhaan says, "Bigg Boss 13 is over but I guess Paras mujhe bhoola hi nahi paa raha hai. He still remembers me and it's good, but I chose not to respond to it when he put out that tweet. I guess when Paras said that, he meant that I resemble Vishal. And I don't have a problem with that. Vishal is a good looking man."

He added that he feels the love stories in Bigg Boss should stop as they don’t appear real. He feels that Karan Kundrra has a good personality that can assist in lifting the trophy, but for that, he should play the game on the front foot.

Arhaan is presently working for South projects and in OTT projects.



Also read- Rashami Desai's ex flame Arhaan Khan accuses the Naagin 4 actress of playing the woman card and defaming him