Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh REVEALS her mother wasn’t happy when she shared her assault story on the show

Bigg Boss 13 is over with Sidharth Shukla winning the show, and although it’s been quite some time that the show got over, however, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the show is again airing on television, and we are sure that all the avid lovers of Bigg Boss are surely watching the re-run of the reality show. That said, talking about the thirteenth season of the show, Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons, and the season featured contestants like Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, and others.

Now talking about Arti Singh, who in one of the episodes of the show, opened up about her assault story and spoke about it when and acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal had come inside the house to play a task with the gharwale. Soon after the episode was aired, netizens were all praises for Arti Singh and lauded the actress for coming out in the open and share her story. Now, during a recent interview, when Arti Singh was asked about how her family reacted to her assault story because during the show, Arti had revealed that only her mother knew about the assault story, and Arti said that her mother wasn’t too happy with the fact that she shared her story on the show. In an interview, Arti Singh said that her mother was like ‘itna batane ki kya jarurat thi tum chand lines me nipta sakti thi log kya kahenge…’. Moreover, Arti Singh said that being a mother, she wasn’t too confident about her sharing the assault story on television. Furthermore, Arti Singh said that her mother told her that, “ki tumhari abhi shaadi nahi hui hai log kya kahenge…wo mahhaul create hua jab laxmi ji ander aai and lot of people spoke vishal, madhurima talked about their dark part it was a moment and there are many girls who are not able to talk to anybody.”

Also, Arti Singh said that she consoled her mother by saying that what would have happened if something would have actually happened because in her case, she got saved. “Toh agar shaadi hoti toh ap chupate kya and… I am not ashamed of it and that’s how I tackled and she is proud of me now and I explained it to her,” shared Arti. Also, during her stay in the house, Arti Singh got a panic attack and that is when she revealed that she suffers from such attacks since she was 13. as her house help tried to rape her when she was just 13-years-old.

