Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh wishes ex boyfriend Ayaz Khan and wife on their anniversary; See PHOTO

Today, Arti Singh took to Instagram to wish ex-boyfried, Ayaz Khan, on his anniversary

Bigg Boss 13 contestant is a social media lover as after coming out of the house, Arti Singh has been making sure to update her fans with her candid photos and videos. From partying with her co-contestants from BB 13 to going on lunch dates with mother and family, Arti Singh’s Instafam is fairly happy with the star’s social media posts. And in the latest, Arti Singh took to social media to wish Dill Mill Gayye actor and ex-boyfriend, Ayaz Khan, and his wife as they celebrated their third anniversary.

Yes, Arti who continues to share a great bond with her ex-Ayaz Khan showered love on Ayaz and his wife by posting his photo with wife and alongside the loved-up photo, Arti wrote, “Happy anniversary mere Doston .... @ayazkhan701 @jannatkhan1618.! May god bless you both and keeps both of you always happy. Love you both so so much…” Later, Karan Singh Grover and wifey Bipasha Basu, too, took to social media to wish Ayaz and his wife.

For all those who don’t know, Arti Singh had dated Ayaz for three years and post their break-up, the two continue to be friends. While Ayaz got married in 2018, prior to entering Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh partied with Ayaz Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, and Ayaz’s wife, Amish. Also, recently, Arti Singh had a reunion with Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala, and Vishal and Arti danced to ’s songs since Arti is a huge fan of Salman. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, Arti was one of the finalists of the show, however, Sidharth Shukla won the trophy. on Bigg Boss 13. She was praised by everyone for playing the game with dignity and grace including host Salman Khan. She bonded well with almost everyone in the reality show and is seen partying with them these days. She was linked to Sidharth Shukla in BB 13 and her sister-in-law even wanted them to get them married but Arti also stated that their temprament did not match.

Check out Arti Singh's post for her ex-boyfriend here:

