Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz is in awe of girlfriend Himanshi Khurana’s Eid look; Shares it on his social media

As Himanshi Khurana dons a traditional look on Eid, her beau Asim Riaz can’t get enough of her beauty.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been one of the most talked about and most loved couples of Bigg Boss 13. The duo fell in love during their stint on the popular reality show. Their adorable chemistry had indeed won a million of hearts and the fans love to watch them together. Interestingly, while both Himanshi and Asim have been locked in their respective houses just like everyone else, courtesy the ongoing lockdown, their social media PDA have been grabbing a lot of attention these days.

To note, as the nation celebrated the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr yesterday amid the lockdown, Himanshi had also sent her wishes for the festival on social media. In fact, the Punjabi singer even shared her Eid special look as well, wherein she was seen donning a traditional look. Himanshi wore a pistachio coloured embroidered blouse with peach coloured lehenga and embroidered matching dupatta. The diva had completed her look with a heavy maang tika and earrings. Himanshi had captioned the image as, “Eid Mubarak.” Her look went viral in no time and had received over 4.2 lakh likes in a day. Interestingly, her beau Asim was also in awe of her Eid look and even shared her picture in his story.

Earlier, Himanshi had also shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself with Asim Riaz from one of their recent photoshoots and it also made the heads turn. The picture featured Asim in a white turtleneck t-shirt as he held Himanshi by her waist and hugged her with passion. On the other hand, Himanshi looked stunning in her black turtleneck top as she embraced the Bigg Boss 13 runner up.

Interestingly, after winning hearts with their chemistry in Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi were also seen in Neha Kakkar’s popular track Kalla Sohna Nai.

Credits :Instagram

