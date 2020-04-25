Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz showers love on girlfriend Himanshi Khurana as she dons the Punjabi bride avatar

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are seeing each other post the show. In a recent post, Himanshi stunned as the typical Punjabi bride and beau Asim couldn’t stop gushing over her. Check it out.

Since Bigg Boss 13 got over back in February, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been the talk of the town. The duo’s recent song Kalla Sohna Nahi broke the internet as their fans loved seeing their cute banter together and now, as the two are seeing each other, their photos often leave netizens in awe of the two. Now, while Himanshi is in Chandigarh amid the COVID 19 lockdown, she shared a stunning photo of herself a day back to wish fans on the occasion of Ramadan but it was Asim’s comment on it that stole the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Himanshi shared a gorgeous photo of herself dressed as a typical Punjabi bride in a red and golden suit with dupatta as a veil over her head. With a gorgeous maang tikka on her forehead as the only piece of jewellery, Himanshi looked absolutely beautiful. She shared the photo to wish fans on the occasion of Ramadan. She wrote, “Ramadan MubarakOutfit @aliwarofficial Jewellery @urbanmutiyar.” As soon as the photo dropped, fans couldn’t stop showering her with compliments.

Also Read|Did Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana get into their first couple fight? Here's what Vishal Aditya Singh adviced

However, the sweetest comment came from her beau and Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz. Asim took to the comments section of the photo and wrote, “Stunning..!!” Seeing Asim shower so much love on his girlfriend, fans of the two were just in complete awe of their PDA. Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and their story took a good turn when she returned in the last leg of the show to support him. Asim even went down on one knee and proposed to Himanshi on national TV. Fans have since loved them. Their music video, Kalla Sohna Nai has become a chartbuster and fans love seeing them together.

Check out Himanshi’s photo and Asim’s comment:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×