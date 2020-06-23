Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana saddened by her fan’s death; Says ‘Rest in peace’

Himanshi Khurana, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, mourned the unfortunate demise of one of her fans on micro-blogging site.

Himanshi Khurana has been a household name ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress was seen as a wild card contestant on the show and managed to win hearts with her sweet gestures and calm and composed nature. Besides, her tiff with Shehnaaz Gill and her mushy chemistry with Asim Raiz also made her the talk of the town. Himanshi’s stint in the popular reality show did win her massive fan army who are often seen supporting the diva on social media.

While the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been overwhelmed with the love coming her way, she often makes an attempt to reciprocate it and does reply to her fan. However, recently, Himanshi came across heartbreaking news after one of her fans passed away. Although the cause of her death isn’t known, the sad news came into her notice after a fan club posted the news of her fan’s demise. Retweeting the post, Himanshi mourned the unfortunate incident. She wrote, “Rest in peace” along with sad face emoticons.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s tweet about her fan’s demise.

rest in peace https://t.co/ED8uA3ZkCf — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Himanshi continues to make headlines with her sizzling chemistry with rumoured beau Asim. While their equation on Big Boss 13 did make the heads turn, Asim and Himanshi have collaborated for two romantic music videos including Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sona Nahi and each of them has managed to win millions of hearts. On the other hand, the media reports claim that the couple is going strong with their relationship and has even met each other families.

