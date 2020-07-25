Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma recalls being a victim of favouritism as she lost three shows consecutively

Mahira Sharma, who has been a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, believes favouritism exists everywhere. In fact, she also recalled her experience with favouritism wherein she lost some projects back to back.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has breathed his last, his demise has opened a can of worms as it sparked a fresh debate on nepotism in the industry. Needless to say, everyone is brimming with opinion over this hot topic. In fact, many celebs have also come forward to share their respective experience with nepotism in the glam world. Recently, Mahira Sharma also recalled her encounter with favouritism when she lost some big projects and spoke about the subsequent depressive phase.

During her recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mahira Sharma asserted that she made her debut with Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan at the age 17. While things were going in her favour initially she witnessed a jolt after she went on to lose three projects back to back due to favouritism. Emphasising that favouritism happens everywhere, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant stated, “All these three popular shows were on big channels, and so when I cracked them, I thought things from here would be brighter. I had shot a promo for one show, started shooting for another and had signed the third. Among all the three, there was this one show that was my mother’s favourite, so I thought I’d surprise her but ended up getting surprised myself. They favoured the other actor over me.”

Furthermore, Mahira admitted that these strings of rejections did affect her and she was heartbroken. However, it was her uncle’s saying which lifted her spirit. “One of my uncles, who’s in the army, once told me, ‘If people say bad about you even if you haven’t done any wrong remember you’re doing right’. So, I decided to try again,” she recounts.

To note, Mahira became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides, her mushy chemistry with Paras Chhabra also made her the talk of the town. While there have been rumours about the two dating, the lady asserted that aren’t in a relationship as of now. However, Mahira also mentioned that her mother is quite fond of Paras.

