Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma says she sprayed sanitizer on her co stars on the sets due to COVID 19 crisis

The actress reveals that she does her own make up and also sprays the chair with sanitizer that she sits on. The actress goes on to further add that due to the worsening Coronavirus situation it is important to follow all safety measures.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was among the few artists who returned to shooting. As per news reports, the gorgeous Mahira Sharma, said that she actually sprayed some sanitizer on her co-stars owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The actress reveals that she does her own make up and also sprays the chair with sanitizer that she sits on. The actress goes on to further add that due to the worsening Coronavirus situation it is important to follow all safety measures as prescribed by the government. The actress reportedly flew from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

If news reports are to be believed then Mahira Sharma has three music videos in Punjabi to be shot in Chandigarh. As per the latest news reports, the actress further added that the stint on Bigg Boss 13 show and nothing like the real-life lockdown. The stunning diva further adds that when she was in the Bigg Boss house, the world remained the same outside.

Further Mahira Sharma adds that when she stepped out in the world after her Bigg Boss 13 stint, nothing changed in the outer world. But, that is not the case during the COVID-19 lockdown. The stunner adds that the world we live in now, is nothing like what used to be before the Coronavirus outbreak. Mahira Sharma does not fail to mention that we live in a totally new world now.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma on relation with Paras Chhabra, being jealous of Shehnaaz and more

Share your comment ×