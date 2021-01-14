Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma sends gifts to underprivileged kids on Makar Sankranti; Gets sweet reply in video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti in a special way. The model made underprivileged kids happy by sending them goodies on the occasion.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been on a roll these days. The diva has been actively working as she has bagged many new projects. She was seen in several popular music videos. Mahira, who was one of the popular contestants in her season, won many hearts with her stint in the reality show and for her camaraderie with Paras Chhabra. Apart from her utter beauty and acting prowess, Mahira is also known for her generosity and her recent gesture proves the same.

On the occasion of Makar Sakranti, the model has sent some beautiful gifts and sweets to underprivileged children to make them feel special on the festival. Talking about it, Mahira shared, “What better way to celebrate Lohri & Makar Sakranti with these beautiful souls. It gives me great happiness to celebrate the festivals with them.” Needless to say, the stunning model has surely made the kids happy as they made a special video to express their gratitude. The video that is doing rounds on social media shows the kids rooting for Mahira. In the video they can be heard saying, “Thank you Mahira mam. We love you mam.”

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma recently spoke to Pinkvilla about the current season of Bigg Boss and revealed that she likes Rubina Dilaik and she is her favourite contestant on the show.

When asked what she has been missing about the Bigg Boss, the Kundali Bhagya star pointed out that she misses everything about the show-- the contestants, the fun, games, fights, love and friendship.

