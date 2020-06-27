Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma in shock post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: He has left so many questions behind

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma stated that she is still in shock over the incident.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone numb be it a celebrity or a commoner. It is quite hard to believe that this 34 year old powerhouse of talent is no more with us now. It was reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was found dead in his Mumbai residence. While everyone is struggling to come in terms with this heartbreaking reality, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma continues to be in shock over Sushant’s untimely demise.

During her recent interaction with Times of India, the actress stated that she refused to believe the unfortunate news initially. She stated that Sushant has left so many questions behind with his death. Mahira also asserted that one can never understand what a person is going through. However, she did emphasise that ending one’s life isn’t the solution to any problem. “I was completely shocked after hearing the news. Initially, I refused to believe as he was very talented, had good upcoming projects, he was doing good for himself. Actually, we can never understand what one person is going through. It's not that if you have fame, work and money, you can't get into depression, you can and it is very difficult to find out. But I also believe that one should not take his or her life. There have been so many deaths in the industry, but I have got most affected with Sushant's demise. I can't explain it in words. Though we can never understand what pain, problems he was going through, but at the same time, I also feel ending your life is not the solution. Sushant has gone now, but has left so many questions behind,” she added.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also revealed that while she had watched Chhichhore 15 days before Sushant’s demise, she was in awe of the actor’s performance. Mahira also called Sushant a brilliant actor and mentioned that she considers herself too small to comment on his talent. She said, “I had watched Chhichhore 15 days before his death and was stunned with his performance. He was amazing in the film. He acted so well in both the parts as young Aniruddh and the older one with prosthetics. He gave such a beautiful performance. When he made his debut in the films, I found him really cute and he was a brilliant actor. He was such an intelligent person and I feel I am too small to comment on his talent or work. He was an inspiration for many TV actors and he had such talent that he could easily overshadow anyone in his films."

