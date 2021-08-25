Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma share their relationship deets: ‘Why give a tag to something’

The popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma formed a special bond inside the house and even after coming out, they have maintained their friendship. They recently opened up on their special bond.

The adorable duo of Bigg Boss 13, Paras, and Mahira were among the most popular contestants of the show. They shared details of their relationship in an interview with Etimes TV.

They talked about being each other’s support system as Paras shares, “Mahira takes such good care of me. I wake up a little late in the mornings. By that time, Mahira is already inside my house yelling at me to wake up. We love cooking for each other and spending time at home.” Mahira said, “Paras has redefined friendship for me. I feel so lucky to have a friend like him in my life. He is like my family. No matter how much we fight inside our homes, outside we are always a team.”

Talking about their relationship status, Paras said, “Right now we are focusing on ourselves. We want to achieve so much more. Yes maybe someday we will become like - or - Nick Jonas,” shares Paras. Mahira shared, “Why give a tag to something? We are fine like this. We don’t know what will happen in the future but right now we are happy.”