Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth REACTS to Sidharth Shukla & Shenaaz Gill’s fight; Says ‘Want to see you together’

After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got into an ugly fight in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sambhavna Seth expressed her disappointment towards their changing equation.

Amid the continuous fights and controversies on Bigg Boss 13, if there is anyone that provides us some happy and love filled moments, it has to be Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The two have won millions of hearts with their adorable love-hate chemistry and it is always a delight to watch them on the screen. However, as the game is proceeding on the popular reality show, the equation between this oh-so-cute couple seems to be changing. In the recent episode, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen turning enemies.

In fact, Sidharth was even seen twisting Shenaaz’s arms which left the latter in tears. Needless to say, the fans are quite disappointed with Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s recent tiff and are hoping for the couple to be back together. Joining the fans was former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth who admitted being heartbroken with their recent fight. Expressing her disappointment on micro-blogging site Twitter, she wrote, “So disturbed to see the last night episode. Shukla and Sana. Wts happening yaar. Plz don't do this. We all want to see you both together @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthaShukla #ShenaazGill #SidNaazForever.”

So disturbed to see the last night episode..Shukla and Sana..Wts happening yaar..Plz dont do this..We all want to see you both together @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthaShukla #ShenaazGill #SidNaazForever — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 8, 2020

To note, this isn’t the first time that Shehnaaz and Sidharth have locked the horns inside the BB house. The duo has been on loggerheads earlier as well. However, every time they used to resolved their differences and emerged as a strong pair.

However, things seem to have turned worse for Sidharth and Shehnaaz now. The Balika Vadhu actor is quite miffed with Shehnaaz’s frequent mood swings and rude behaviour. We wonder if this will mark an end of their friendship. What do you think about Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill’s changing equations? Share your views in the comments section below.

