Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala takes charge as she sorts fight over food; Rashami asks her to school Mahira

In the latest promo, we can see Shefali Jariwala sorting out fights over food with Rashami Desai.

Bigg Boss 13 is shelling out some high octane drama because every day, the contestants locked inside the house engage in verbal spat. From fighting over house duties to captaincy tasks to eliminations, everyone needs a reason to put each other down in the house. In the latest, we saw that and Mahira Sharma engaged in a war of words when Rashami complained to Shehnaaz Gill that Mahira doesn’t cook food on time, and also, she behaves like she is doing some obligation by cooking food for everyone.

Post that, Paras, Vishal and Asim got involved in the fight so much so that , on Weekend Ka Var, lashed out at Paras Chhabra when he got the roti topic in front of and Kajol. Now, in the latest video released by the channel, we see Shefali Jariwala taking the onus on her to make rotis for everyone and she is seen asking Rashami, Asim and others to tell her how many rotis do they want to eat so she will cook accordingly. While Shefali speaks all this, she says that Mahira Sharma is too young and is crying because she feels that she has been targeted. And to this, Rashami Desai says that she will prepare food for herself, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. Shefali tries to make her understand and asks her to forget things.

Furthermore, Rashami Desai says that she does not want any ruckus over food and she also says that she knows Mahira Sharma from day 1 and is aware of all her moves. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

