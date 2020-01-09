Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill tries to incite Sidharth Shukla against Arti Singh as she calls her a smart player

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen discussing about Arti Singh. Shehnaaz told Sidharth that Arti is smart and is playing a good game.

One of the popular reality shows on TV is Bigg Boss 13. From the past few days, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been having tiffs. But, looks like they tried to put them aside and talk things over in last night’s episode. Post that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth sat down to talk about housemates and their game. Sidharth asked Shehnaaz about who she thinks is the smartest player in the house. Shehnaaz took Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala’s name. Gill told Shukla that Shefali is trying to play smart and Sidharth agreed.

Later, Shehnaaz tried to provoke Sidharth against Arti. Arti and Sidharth have been good friends and Singh is also friends with . Shehnaaz told Sidharth that Arti is playing a good game and is trying to keep everyone fine. She said that Arti knows his disliking for Rashami so she talks to Rashami only in Sidharth’s absence. Sidharth keeps listening to Shehnaaz. Gill further informs him that Rashami isn’t liking the fact that Arti talks to her in Sidharth’s absence to make him happy.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Shehnaaz admits to Sidharth Shukla she has feelings for him as he REFUSES to talk to her)

Post this, Shehnaaz says she talks to Rashami since she gets good vibes from her. Hearing this, Sidharth gets a bit miffed but tells Shehnaaz that he hasn’t stopped her from talking to anyone and she can do what she likes. Once again, they end up disagreeing on Rashami’s matter. Now, it remains to be seen if Sidharth gets influenced by Shehnaaz’s backbiting about Arti Singh or not. As per last night’s episode, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra became the reason of the captaincy task being cancelled which led to Bigg Boss punishing them. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Colors TV

Read More