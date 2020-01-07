Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's disagreement on saving Mahira & Arti leads to entire house getting nominated

Well, looks like the entire house is going to be nominated, courtesy Shehnaaz Gill's disagreement over saving housemates. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news and in fact, it is one of the most talked about shows for both right and wrong reasons. The latest news that has been doing the rounds about the show is Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's fight, and of course, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fight too. And well, after yesterday's episode, the preview showed how Shehnaaz Gill has voiced her opinions and that will not go down well with housemates.

And well, it looks like the nomination process will not just be housemates arguing with her, but will lead to the entire house getting nominated. The nomination process will be such where Bigg Boss will announce furniture that the housemates can trade it for saving a contestant from nominations, but this has to be unanimous. The contestants have to decide whether they will save the housemate or furniture.

Amidst all of this, the biggest debate in the house will be when Shehnaaz Gill decide to argue with Paas Chhabra, and others over saving Mahira Sharma. If that is not enough, when housemates decide to save Arti Singh, she still seems to deny doing that, and a mini-argument will transpire.

