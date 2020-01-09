Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father REACTS to Sidharth Shukla twisting his daughter's arm during a fight

Santok Singh recently shared his views on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house that left many Twitter users aghast. Here's what he said.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's recent ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house created a lot of stir on social media. While many lashed out the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, other's slammed Shehnaaz for poking him. A clip from their fight went viral, wherein Sidharth is seen pinning Shehnaaz on the ground, twisting her arms aggressively and also crunching her stomach with his legs. Many Twitter users along with popular faces from the entertainment industry called out the angry young man for this physical violence. They even lashed out at makers and for not speaking up against such aggression.

After so many views and finger pointing, Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santok Singh has finally come out to share his opinions on the much debated viral clip. In a chat with an entertainment portal, Shehnaaz's father said, 'It is their (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) friendship. Such banter between them is common, and it keeps on continuing.' Much to everyone's dismay, he kind of justified Sidharth's actions and said, 'Sana had pulled Sid hair before he retaliated. It is between them and it is fine.'

When asked if he isn't raged with the entire controversy, he opined, 'I don't have any issues with it.' He even wants SidNaaz to keep away their differences and reunite again. And Santok Singh thinks that only Vindu Dara Singh has the capacity to reunite them. Yes, Shehnaaz's father feels that only the ex Bigg Boss winner, who is also a staunch supporter of Sidharth Shukla, can play cupid between SidNaaz. He revealed to the entertainment portal that he spoke to Vindu over phone post SidNaaz's fight, wherein the former assured to sort things between the duo.

