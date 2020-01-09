Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dance on Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge makes fans root for them

In last night’s Bigg Boss 13 episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill tried to sort out their issues. A cute moment where they danced to Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge left netizens in awe of Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

Bigg Boss 13’s star players are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute banter and constant fights are one of the major highlights of the episode. In last night’s episode, Sidharth and Shehnaaz tried to sort out their differences. We even saw some cute moments in the show where Sidharth was seen hugging Shehnaaz and planting a sweet kiss on her face when she was crying after a tiff with Arti Singh. However, the best moments for ‘SidNaaz’ fans came when captaincy task was announced.

Post the announcement, Sidharth was given Vishal’s card and Shehnaaz was given Shefali Jariwala’s card. To poke fun at Mardhurima, Sidharth and Shehnaaz hugged each other in a way that the cards with Vishal and Shefali’s photos came together. Sidharth told Madhurima that Vishal is hugging Shefali. However, Madhurima taunted him that he needs a reason to get close to Shehnaaz. Listening to this, Sidharth pulled Shehnaaz close and danced with her on Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge.

This left Shehnaaz blushing and Arti Singh noticed the same. Arti announced that Shehnaaz blushed for the first time and fans loved the cute moment between the two. The constant fights between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their banter is one of the major USP’s Bigg Boss 13. Later during the task, Vishal commented on Sidharth that he doesn’t work in the house and Shehnaaz jumped to his defense. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been loving their adorable moments and want them to stay together in the game. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the fan tweets:

Acha theek hai aaj bol hi deta hu

Khullam khulla Pyar karenge hum dono

Is duniya se nahi darege hum dono — Sidharth Shukla Official Fc (@vickymishra120) January 9, 2020

Haaye!! And ka episode kitna pyara tha bss kisi ki Nazar na lage "khullam khulla pyar karenge hum dono"#SidNaazIsRulingHearts #SiddharthShukla #SanaMadeUsLaugh pic.twitter.com/xEjw51ZNfQ — Sejal singh (@Sejal89511981) January 8, 2020

My vote is clearly going to #MadhurimaTuli for acting as a cupid between our #SidNaaz

Lmao !!

"Kise bewakoof bana rahe ho tum" to "khullam khulla pyar karenge hum dono"

Thanks girl but STOP COPYING THEM ! #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #BB13 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Gauri Budhiraja (@gauri_budhiraja) January 8, 2020

khullam khulla pyar karenge hum dono.. is duniya se nahi darenge hum dono #SidharthShukla — Asmita (@AsmitaK58852068) January 8, 2020

Hmko Bahana Kyu chahiye?

Khullam khulla pyar karenge hm dono

Is duniya se nahi darenge hm dono#SidNaaz — Utopian Crane(Flipper Sid) (@Utopiancrane) January 8, 2020

