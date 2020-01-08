Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Mahira if she has a love bite on her neck; Latter says it’s some infection

Sidharth Shukla asks Mahira Sharma if she has a love bite on her neck. Read on!

Since Day 1 of the show, we were shown that Sidharth Shukla didn’t get along with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma but since the equations in the house change every day, therefore, as we speak, Sidharth shares a great rapport with Paras and Mahira. From eating food together to planning and plotting, Sidharth, Paras and Mahira are always seen together. And now, in the latest episode, we will be shown Sidharth joking with Paras and Mahira when he sees a mark around Mahira’s neck.

Now, in the show, we all know that Mahira Sharma and Paras have expressed their feelings for each other and therefore, when Sidharth Shukla notices a mark around Mahira’s neck, he asks Mahira if it is a love bite given to her by Paras. In the episode, Sidharth is seen pulling Mahira’s leg when he spots a mark on her neck and when he asks her if it’s a love bite, Mahira shrugs him off saying that it’s an allergy/infection. But as expected, Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chhabra start teasing Mahira.

Well, whenever Sidharth is in a good and chirpy mood, he is seen jumping from one place to another and here, we see Sidharth going to the camera and takes Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma’s name and asking her as to what she thinks of the mark on Mahira’s neck. However, to her defense, Mahira continues to say it is just an infection. In yesterday’s nominations tasks, we see the entire house getting nominated after Shehnaaz Gill refuses to save Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma.

