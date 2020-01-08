Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli; Twitter users feel 'SidMa' will take over

After Sidharth Shukla's clip of getting flirty with Madhurima Tuli has surfaced online, fans are now demanding 'SidMa'. Take a look.

There's no doubt that equations inside the Bigg Boss 13 house keep changing with each passing day. While some friendships break, some are made. Even after 100 days of the show, we still see equations changing in the house. In the latest, another romance is about to blossom. No not SidNaaz or SidRa, the latest bond is SidMa. Well, wondering who it is? It is none other than Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli. Yes, you read that right! Sidharth and Madhu will be seen getting all flirty with each other in the upcoming episode.

In the latest promo released by makers, we can see Sidharth and Madhurima getting into a lovey-dovey banter. Sid is seen impressing Madhu with her cheesy pick-up lines and the actress is all smiles as she replies in a soft tone. Shehnaaz Gill, who is witnessing their flirty camaraderie is seen having a gala time. All this starts when Madhu asks Sid, 'Aapne mere baare me kya mehsus kiya hai ab tak.' To which in a slutty tone Sid replies, "Mene aapko ab tak mehsus hi kahan kiya hai.' Madhu leaves the place with a smile and asks him to come and meet her after half and hour.

Later, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli hugging it out and sorting their differences , whereas Sidharth is looking at their romance sadly. To cheer him up, Madhur also gives him a flying kiss and Shehnaaz tells Madhu that he is actually in with her. Well, all this cuteness and romance between Madhu and Sid have left fans surprised and now they're wondering if they are the new jodi of BB 13. They have also started a new hashtag for this new couple, #SidMa.

Take a look at fans reactions on Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli's flirty camaraderie:

Bigboss can we start now #Sidma After watching #extra jhalak#SidManiaEverywhere Sid u are on fire bro — BB Ka KinG (Sidharth Shukla) (@baba_ki_ghunti) January 8, 2020

#SidNaaz ends, #SidMa begins He is damn entertaining, love him

I never call, 27 years, 2 years brain entertainment, it is irritating

All for camera, and who pretends to do everything for camera is not real for sure#WinnerSid #WinnigSid — Parth (@UnpluggedPrabin) January 8, 2020

Now new shipping start #Sidma

Apne shukla ji kamal hi h

Pr ye fakenaaz se kyu bat karne lag gaye phr se — rz!n Mirza (@FarjinM) January 8, 2020

Extra tadkaa dekhnee k baad to abb #sidma shuruu hogaa

Ye bandaa kisi Koo nii choreygaa pic.twitter.com/fMa14TRwc5 — Yash Sikarwar (@YashSikarwar10) January 8, 2020

Bhai ye kya ho rha h Mtlab #sidra #SidArti #sidmin #Sidhira #sidnaaz ye sab dekh liya but ye Naya #sidma

Bhai chal kya rha h koi samjhayega https://t.co/UBTXO4ydzh — Shivangi saxena (@Shivangishigi19) January 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz Gill will feel jealous of Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli's newly formed chemistry. Also, will their banter sustain long? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Sidharth Shukla twisting Shehnaaz arm; Says, 'Gill is encouraging it'



Credits :Twitter

Read More