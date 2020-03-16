Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's PHOTO from their music video will make us root for #SidNaaz again

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in a music video together. Check out an exclusive still of the two of them from the video.

There’s some good news for all the ardent Bigg Boss fans and it is sure to leave many of you elated. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are soon going to appear in a music video together. This definitely comes as a double treat for everyone as a few days back, another music video titled Baarish starring Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma has been rolled out which has received a humongous response from everyone and now there is more to come!

This announcement has been made by popular singer Darshan Raval who will be lending his voice in the music video produced by Kaushal Joshi. Now, we have come across an exclusive still of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from their shoot which was conducted sometime back at the very beautiful Madh Island. The two of them can be seen holding hands and looking at each other lovingly while being drenched in the rain. Their sizzling chemistry will definitely make fans root for #SidNaaz once again!

Check out the picture below:

Shehnaaz looks pretty in a yellow-colored traditional outfit while Sidharth, on the other hand, looks dapper in a red t-shirt, long shrug, and matching pants. We surely miss the cute and fun banters between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss house. It seems like the upcoming music video will bring back all those good memories shared by the two of them in the reality show. As of now, Shehnaaz Gill is a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she is searching for her ideal life partner.

