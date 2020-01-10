Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's joke results in a verbal spat between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Sidharth Shukla recently played a prank on Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and the latter entered into a fight with Paras. Was Shehnaaz Gill the reason behind it? Find out.

There have been multiple fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But one cat-fight that has been going on since day one is that of Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. While many have accused Shehnaaz of being jealous of Mahira as she is close to Paras Chhabra, in last night's episode we got to see the exact opposite. Sana and Mahira's differences lead to a huge verbal war between the latter and Paras. But, if you're thinking Shehnaaz tried to create a rift between them, then you're totally wrong. Well, all this happened because of Sidharth Shukla. Yes, you read that right! Mahira and Paras fought because of Sidharth but the reason was Shehnaaz Gill.

Sounds confusing? What happened was Paras, who is having a finger injury, got his bandage removed yesterday. While he was having a private conversation with Mahira in the bedroom area and showing his finger to her, Sidharth bumped in. He intentionally asked Paras to come to his bed and show him his finger as he was sitting with Shehnaaz. Sid very well knew that if Paras comes here, Mahira would get tad dissapointed. And that is what happened exactly. Sidharth's prank was successful because when Paras did as Sid guided, Mahira got upset and walked off from the room.

She hurriedly went toward the bathroom area and when Paras saw this he followed her. They entered into a huge argument and things got messed up. Paras even went onto to tell Mahira that he is literally fed-up trying to sort out the differences between her and Shehnaaz. He said he cannot play the peacemaker always. He told her that if she wishes to act immature, then she can do so and angrily left her alone.

Later, Sidharth comes to cheer up Mahira, but she does not listen to him. She is then seen crying and sobbing. Arti convinces Paras to go and make peace with her. Though Paras refuses initially, he later goes to her and lifts her in his arms. After this whole peace-making process, Shehnaz tells Arti that Mahira was upset as Paras spoke to her and the two burst into laughter. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Mahira is jealous of Shehnaaz and Paras' friendship? Let us know in the comment section below.

