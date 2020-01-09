Bigg Boss 13: SidNaaz fans can't stop gushing as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back together

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back together and we definitely know that fans can't keep calm. Check out some of the Tweets right here.

Bigg Boss 13 has found one of the most adorable and innocent friendships in the form of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond. Time and again, the two have been seen fighting and then eventually patching up later, however, their bond has remained and nothing has managed to tear them apart just yet. All this while, over 100 plus days of being inside the Bigg Boss house, fans have been in love with SidNaaz, as they like to call them for a major part of the journey.

And in last night's episode, as their fight seemed to have continued onto the next morning, we see how Sidharth and Shehnaaz are back at doing what they do the best, and yet, they manage to win everyone's hearts. While there is indeed no end to their fights and the knok jhok inside the house, there also does not seem to be an end to the love that fans have been showering upon the duo for the longest time now.

Check out the tweets for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill here:

Kala teeka for #SidNaaz plz @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND plan something so they confess their love show them there journey together or Sid's scenes from secret room missing Sana so that her confusion that Sid doesn't love her.. is changed #SidNaazForever https://t.co/JBoc5u93gv — priyanka vatsh3 (@PVatsh3) January 8, 2020

Here is #sidnaaz vm specially for sidnaaz fan hope u all like it RT if u like my edits pic.twitter.com/2kkl6L8VC9 — Sidnaaz (@Sidnaaz33062207) January 8, 2020

"Tu jo kahayga woh mei nahi karungy but Tere liyay Mei kuch bhi karungy" Aaj kal Yay High Pony kar rahi hain#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/173X5u6OZE — RAMAISHA (@RAMAISHA3) January 8, 2020

Watching on loop Tu Bhi Nai Sari Raat To Soya, Main Dekhti Rahi Tujhe.

--

But Main Tere Bina Ni Reh Skti

Kyonki Mere Ko Tere Saath Feelings Hai.

Dikhta Hai#SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla #Shehnaazians #SidNaazians #BB13 pic.twitter.com/TC37th7d6b — Flipper Ki Fan Preeti (@Kaur__Aujla) January 8, 2020

The most precious moment of today's episode and I loved each moment of yours I just can't get over #SidNaaz y u r shoo cute yr and how

U make me laugh and cryu have not idea how important u both r for each other bcz u r together yet that's y.#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/uF7ApxpURc — sid ki deewani (@AnamKha66678662) January 8, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels Paras Chhabra is Sidharth Shukla's chela, Vishal agrees)

Apart from SidNaaz, looks like yesterday's episode also found a bond between and Asim Riaz, and in fact, that is yet another topic that the fans have been talking about and also taking to social media to spread a word about the same.

Credits :Twitter

Read More