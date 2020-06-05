Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill slams trolls questioning her captions being posted in English like a boss

Shehnaaz Gill took to the comments on one of her posts to answer fans questioning her captions being posted in English when she says she doesn't know it well. Here's her response.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been constantly trolled for various reasons on social media, however, her fans have always sided with her and she admitted during one of her interviews how because of them, never does she have to get bothered about online wars, etc. And while she seldom gives it back to trolls, it looks like this one time she decided to give away a clarification about what does she think and her response has definitely lead her fans into believing more in her.

It looks like she often gets questioned about how does she post captions in Egnlish if she does not know it well, and to this, she took to the comments on one of her pots and wrote, "Sab puchte hai ki app ko toh english nhi aati toh status english main kaise daalte ho .jo b mere mind main thought aata hai wo main apni management ko batati hu aur english main post ho jata hai simple. love u all and send lots of stars." (Everyone keeps asking me how do you put your statuses in English if you don't know it. Whatever comes to my mind, I convey it to my team and it gets posted in English, simple."

Check out the post on which Shehnaaz Gill commented:

Meanwhile, in a chat earlier, Shehnaaz spoke about her plans on future work and what does she wish to do. To this, she said, "People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do."

