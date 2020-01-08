Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 101: Bigg Boss reprimands Paras, Asim and Mahira for aborting the captaincy task

The captaincy task is about to get canceled once again but this time, Bigg Boss will not let the housemates get off.

All is not well in the Bigg Boss House and once again, the captaincy is aborted as the contestants fail to come to a common consensus. After a series of fights between the two jodis Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Vishal-Madhurima became the highlight of the week, Sidharth and Madhurima were found striking a new bond and flirting with each other. Sensing that Sidharth is pulling her leg, Madhurima too plays along and adds some saas to the conversation. Later in the night, Madhurima and Vishal are seen rekindling their romance after having a massive showdown. Sidharth, in his complete element, tries distracting them and starts talking to Madhurima in sign language.

The game gets interesting when after the first three buzzers two housemates are voted out and their photos are burnt. After the fourth buzzer, the three contestants remaining to discard the pictures are Paras, Asim and Mahira. Paras has Asim’s photo, Mahira has Paras’ photo while Asim has Rashami’s photo. The game intensifies when Paras tries to change the game by not discarding Asim’s photo. He says he wants Asim to be the captain and wants to compete with Asim instead of anyone else. Asim, too, stands his ground d and doesn’t agree to discard Rashami’s photo. Last but not least, even Mahira is not ready to give up on Paras. Just like many others, this task, too, gets canceled. However this time around, Bigg Boss loses his calm and reprimands the contestants and blames the housemates for intentionally getting the task canceled. Holding Paras, Mahira and Asim responsible, he punishes them.

Credits :Pinkvilla

