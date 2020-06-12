Bigg Boss 13 throwback: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fight in this video is major nostalgia for fans

Vikas Gupta shared a video from his time on Bigg Boss 13 and this one has an early morning fight between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 was quite the roller coaster ride and for multiple reasons, it also went on to become quite a hit for the fans. None the less, we tend to reminisce memories from the house even today and fans keep sharing all these throwback photos and videos on social media. And now, it looks like it is Vikas Gupta who seems to have taken to walk down the memory lane with a fond memory of a fun morning in the Bigg Boss 13 house along with his friends.

The video is from the day when Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla seemingly got into a fight, but well, it was all fun and games and it continues to be so, for various reasons, of course. Vikas shared the video and fans couldn't seem to stop gushing over their SidNaaz, and even after all this time, they fondly remember the duo. Vikas wrote, "This I think was my favourite morning in the #bigboss house this year. Do you know why? I am glad I came to the house."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz seem to be busy in quarantine and while they did do a music video post their time on the show, fans have been rooting for the two to come together yet again. Both of them keep sharing updates on social media and hence, fans know they are both doing well, however, they still continue to ship Sidharth and Shehnaaz together, hoping to see them on-screen, or who knows, off-screen too?

