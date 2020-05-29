Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala's PRANK made Shehnaaz Gill jealous; WATCH

Here's how Shehnaaz Gill reacted when Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala played a prank on her during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and Sana's reaction will certainly leave you in splits. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13, a show that entertained us more almost 4 months, concluded on February 15 this year. It's a fact that it has been more than 3 months of the show's closure, but most of us still cannot get over it, and the dose of entertainment it provided. Hosted by , BB 13 went on to become the most controversial, most loved, and the longest seasons of them all. It created such a hype that almost every day it trended on social media.

The BB 13 house was filled with fights, action, drama, laughter, romance, love, and all other emotions that you will expect when many different people are locked together in a single house. While the initial days were filled with spats, by the end of the show, we got to see a lot of masti. Though there have been several moments that brought about a smile on the face and left us in splits, there's one moment that is still in our minds. And that moment is none other than the time when Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala played a prank on Shehnaaz Gill to make her jealous.

Remember, how Sidharth and Shefali locked themselves in the washroom to bring out Shehnaaz's reaction? It all happened after Shehnaaz confessed her love for Sidharth. So, Sidharth and Shefali decided to pull Shehnaaz's legs and mocked her by locking themselves in the bathroom together. It all started at the night time when Shehnaaz revealed to Shefali that she has fallen in love with Sidharth. To which Shefali said that even she gets those vibes from her. Later, Shehnaaz requests Shefali to ask Sidharth if he also has the same feelings for her. However, Shefali refuses to do it.

Shehnaaz then gets suspicious and asks Shefali if she also loves Sidharth. Here, the Kanta Laga girl funnily reveals that she has been in love with Sidharth for a long time. Sidharth also joins the banter and tells Shefali that now since Shehnaaz knows everything about them, they will not have to meet during the nights, and can openly roam around. Upon listening to all this, Shehnaaz dares them to go to the washroom together, and Sidharth and Shefali take the prank forward.

The walk hand-in-hand towards the washroom area, and lock themselves in the bathroom. Shehnaaz is seen utterly shocked and worried about witnessing all this. She immediately starts banging the door and asks them to come out. Later, Shefali is heard saying that they are busy and she should not disturb them. Shehnaaz feels loudly screams 'Sidharth mujhe malum hai tune kiss kiya' (I know you two kissed).

Well, Sidharth and Shefali's pranks get successful as Shehnaaz is seen fuming in jealousy, and she looks utterly cute throughout. It only speaks about the love and bond she shares with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. While there might have been many light moments in BB 13, this one has no match!.

Take a look at the BB 13 throwback video here:

For the unversed, Shefali and Sidharth had dated each other years ago, and the actress also opened up about their relationship as she entered the show. Doesn't this video make you nostalgic about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's cute chemistry on the show? Don't SidNaaz look absolutely cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

