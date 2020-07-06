Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla was declared 'Badshah' of the house

Even before winning the title of 'Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla earned the tag of 'Badshah' of the BB 13 house during a task given by Hina Khan and Salman Khan. Check out the throwback moment here.

Sidharth Shukla became the undisputed king of Bigg Boss 13 as he lifted the 'winner's trophy' on February 15, 2020. The actor defeated Asim Riaz and walked out as the winner of the 'tedha' season. His journey inside the BB 13 house was a complete roller-coaster ride. He fought, he vented out his anger, he formed bonds, and he even made people laugh. To put it simply, he played his game with aggression, style, dignity, and patience. He real, raw, and 'I am what I am' attitude, won millions of hearts.

However, do you remember that during Sidharth won the title of 'Badshah' of the house, even before he turned out to be the winner? Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor earned the title of 'Badshah' during a task in the BB 13 house. , who was a frequent visitor on BB 13, gave him the tag after a consensus from the housemates, and also compared him to . All this happened during a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wherein Salman said that Sidharth is the Shah Rukh of the house as he got the title of 'Badshah.'

The Balika Vadhu actor was swooned by respect her earned and accepted the title with much humbleness. Well, all this happened almost during the last leg of the show, and now, we're not surprised that Sidharth came out as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

While Sidharth was declared the Badshah, do you know who won the Begum tag? Well, you guessed it right! Shehnaaz Gill aka Sidharth's bestie won the 'Begum' title, and SidNaaz fans back then were super excited after the episode.

Take a look at Sidharth's precious moment from Bigg Boss 13:

Doesn't this moment take you back into the good old times, and make you nostalgic? Meanwhile, gossip mills are abuzz that Sidharth might be seen in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's web show Broken But Beautiful. However, no confirmations have been made yet. He was last seen spreading his magic in a music video alongside Shehnaaz Gill, titled 'Bhula Dunga.' What are your thoughts on this beautiful Bigg Boss 13 moment? Let us know in the comment section below.

