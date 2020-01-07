Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati CALL OUT makers after clip of Sidharth Shukla twisting Shehnaaz Gill's arm goes viral

A recent video of Sidharth Shukla twisting Shehnaaz Gill's arm aggressively has left Twitter users agitated. Many have even called out the makers for not speaking against such anger. Here's how people reacted.

Sidharth Shukla, has been touted as the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13. He has been called out by fans and host alike for his aggressive behaviour. But, he has not paid any heed to their advises and continued to show is aggression. In fact, his actions are worsening day by day. In the latest episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enter into an ugly fight where the latter is seen also seen slapping Sidharth and throwing her chappal on him. It all happened, after Sidharth started goofing around with Shehnaaz and teasing her of being jealous of Mahira Sharma.

Shehnaaz couldn't bare Sidharth's taunts and bursted out in anger hitting Sidharth Shukla. Since yesterday, many Sidharth fans were speaking against Shehnaaz for getting aggressive unnecessarily. Now, a video of Sidharth turning violent with Shehnaaz is going viral on social media. In the video, Sidharth is seen twisting Shehnaaz's arms aggressively as she lies helpless on the ground. He is seen warning her not to behave with her in bad manner henceforth as she cries in pain, while he presses his leg sternly on her stomach. This violent video has not gone down well Twitter users. They have called out Salman Khan and the makers of the show for promoting and tolerating such aggression in the house. Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur and many other known personalities have also taken to their Twitter accounts to express their disgust and shock against such violence in the house.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

It is 2020, but physically torturing a woman still seems to pass off as entertainment on reality tv . Good to know. @BiggBoss and @ColorsTV shame on you. https://t.co/nOxykAWrZJ — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) January 7, 2020

This is assault, @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. Why is this man still allowed to be on the show? Is physical violence being allowed now? This is absolutely sick and disturbing. https://t.co/7bkKt2v5Ma — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 7, 2020

What the hell is this? https://t.co/ZY7OlcYjRe — Avinash Lohana (@Avinash_Mirror) January 7, 2020

We wonder how Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla supporters like Vindu Dhara Singh and Kamya Punjabi react to such violence. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth is going overboard with his anger? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

