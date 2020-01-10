Bigg Boss 13: Twitterverse trends #WeWatchBBForAsim as they hail Asim Riaz for coming across strong

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a number of trends come through every single day, and tonight, it seems to be all about Asim Riaz as fans trend #WeWatchBBForAsim.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are two contestants this season who have shown bright, both on our television screens as well as on social media. While major part of the season up until now saw both of them get along well, it was later that they turned against each other, and hence, fans have made it a point to express their support of their heroes. And right now, seems to be one such moment where fans are all hearts for Asim.

Twitter has taken to trend #WeWatchBBForAsim as they feel that he took a stand in the episode last night, and some also went on to highlight how no matter how much screen time he gets, fans are watching the show for him. There was also an instance when both Madhurima Tuli and spoke not so highly of Shehnaaz Gill's equation with Sidharth, but he never said a word and in fact, only supported them. Asim, for the Twitterverse has been doing very well, and many might agree.

Check out some of the Tweets for Asim Riaz:

Supeeer adorable Mr.#AsimRiaz am I mad for him or he is just that cute that i am cant resist ? #WeWatchBBForAsim #AsimRiazForTheWin https://t.co/wSNa6sNrDF — Brahmgeet Kaur Bhamrra (@BBhamrra) January 9, 2020

This guy is full of positivity AND love! when Madhurima tried to say something negative about Sid-Sana, Asim denied it. "pyar pyar hota hai" @realumarriaz#WeWatchBBForAsim #AsimRiaz #BB13 pic.twitter.com/N4owDc8X0i — Raj More (@RajMore02223059) January 9, 2020

The best episode of BB till date of every season. Thank you for giving good content. #BB13 #WeWatchBBForAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Vinny (@VinBatr) January 9, 2020

It's so relaxing to watch Asim! Like there is a whole another level of satisfaction #WeWatchBBForAsim — Asimriaz.fp (@AsimriazF) January 9, 2020

The Way He said "How You doin Bro" ohh man Fuckkkkkk this Is how You entertain @ColorsTV #WeWatchBBForAsim pic.twitter.com/vF1K7R7PQD — Sufyan Faiz (@AsimsFan_Faiz) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see the housemates bring their comic timing on the stage, and it sure is going to be a laughter riot as the promo clearly suggests. Who are you supporting this season? Drop your comments below.

